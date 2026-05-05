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Assam Assembly Elections 2026 | 'Anti-infiltrator' stand, development helps BJP, allies register record victory

BJP alone bagged 82 seats, 18 more than the magic figure.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 20:48 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 20:48 IST
India NewsBJPAssamIndian PoliticsAssam Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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