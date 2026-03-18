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Assam Assembly Elections 2026 | Big blow for Congress as Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi joins BJP

The 69-year-old was formally welcomed to BJP by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other leaders in New Delhi, a day after he resigned from Congress.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 07:52 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 07:52 IST
India NewsBJPCongressAssamIndian PoliticsAssam NewsAssam Assembly Elections 2026

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