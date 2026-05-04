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Assam Assembly Elections 2026: BJP leading in 10 seats, Congress in 6 as counting begins

The Election Commission is yet to come out with any official figures.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 04:21 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 04:21 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndia PoliticsAssam Assembly Elections 2026

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