<p>Guwahati: The ruling BJP was leading in 10 of the 126 Assembly constituencies in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/assam-assembly-elections-2026">Assam</a>, while the opposition Congress was ahead in six, according to initial trends shown by television channels.</p>.<p>The Election Commission is yet to come out with any official figures.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/assam/assam-assembly-election-results-2026-live-updates-bjp-led-nda-hopes-for-a-hat-trick-can-congress-stop-it-bjp-congres-himanta-biswa-sarma-gaurav-gogoi-rahul-gandhi-newsalert-3989546">Track live updates of Assam Assembly Election here </a></em></p> .Assam Assembly Elections 2026: Himanta's Hindu pitch vs Gogoi's ‘Notun Bor Axom'; BJP & Congress await decisive mandate.<p>Counting of votes began at 8 am, with postal ballots being taken up first.</p>.<p>Trends for other parties were yet to emerge.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/assembly-elections-2026-results-west-bengal-assam-puducherry-tamil-nadu-kerala-poll-result-election-result-dmk-aiadmk-tvk-bjp-ldf-udf-congress-vijay-stalin-pinarayi-vijayan-ainrc-2026-polls-3989127">Track live updates of Assembly Election here </a></em></p> .<p>Counting is being held at 40 centres across all 35 districts, with most districts having a single centre covering all constituencies.</p>.<p>However, in Nagaon district, counting is being conducted at three separate centres, while Kokrajhar, Tinsukia and Jorhat have two centres each. Polling in all 126 assembly constituencies in the state was held in a single phase on April 9 with a record turnout of 85.96 per cent of the over 2.50 crore electorate. </p>