<p>The ruling <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">Bhartiya Janata Party</a> (BJP) alone led in majority of the constituencies in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/assam">Assam</a>, touching 66 seats, according to the Election Commission of India. </p><p>While BJP leads in 72 seats, its alliances of the NDA, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF) ahead in eight and nine seats, respectively.</p><p>Meanwhile, the Congress leads in 21 seats and its ally the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) was ahead in two seats. The AIUDF was also leading in two seat, according to the EC.</p>.Assam Assembly elections 2026: How Assam voted in the past?.<p>Assam Congress president and chief Gaurav Gogoi was trailing in the Jorhat assembly constituency, while Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was leading from the Jalukbari seat. </p><p>AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi was also ahead in Khowang, while Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi was leading in Sibsagar which he represented as an Independent in the outgoing assembly.</p><p>NDA's alliance partner AGP's president Atul Bora and working president Keshab Mahanta, both ministers in Sarma's cabinet, were leading in Bokakhat and Kaliabor respectively.</p><p>The counting of votes began at 8 am, with postal ballots being taken up first.</p><p>Polling in all 126 assembly constituencies in the state was held in a single phase on April 9 with a record 85.96 per cent of the 2.5 crore voters having exercised their franchise. </p>