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Assam Assembly Elections 2026 | BJP leads in 72 seats, crosses half-way mark: EC

Congress leads in 21 seats and its ally the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) was ahead in two seats.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 04:57 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 04:57 IST
India NewsBJPAssamIndia PoliticsAssam Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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