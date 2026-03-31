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Assam Assembly Elections 2026 | BJP manifesto promises Rs 5 lakh crore investment, protection of indigenous people

Nirmala Sitharaman said this manifesto was prepared on "a decade of transformation of the state, which the Congress could not achieve in 60 years".
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 05:42 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 05:42 IST
India NewsBJPNirmala SitharamanHimanta Biswa SarmaIndian politcsAssam Assembly Elections 2026

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