<p>Guwahati: The ruling BJP in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/assam">Assam </a>on Tuesday made 31 promises for the April 9 Assembly elections, including removal of "Bangladeshis", clearing encroachments, introducing the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uniform-civil-code">Uniform Civil Code</a>, making the State flood-free and ensuring two lakh government jobs in the next five years.</p><p> After releasing the <em>Sankalp Patra</em> (election manifesto)<em>, </em>Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/himanta-biswa-sarma">Himanta Biswa Sarma</a> said the BJP-led government, if elected to power for the third term, would use the Immigrants Expulsion from Assam Act, 1950, that empowers the district commissioners to remove the illegal migrants within 24 hours to speed up the drive against illegal migrants from the neighbouring Bangladesh. </p><p>"Our drive against encroachment by the Bangladeshi miyas will intensify and not a single inch of land will be allowed to remain with them. We will introduce the Uniform Ciivl Code across Assam, barring tribal areas under the Sixth Schedule, to crack down on love jihad and land jihad. Let me assure today that we will break the backbone of the Bangladeshi miyas in the next five years," Sarma said. </p>.Assam Assembly Elections 2026| CAA sparks anxiety among Hindu Bengalis.<p>The promises aligns with the political narrative targetting the Bengali-speaking Muslims Sarma has been espousing in the run-up to the Assembly elections. </p>.<p><strong>Mitigating floods</strong> </p><p>The manifesto also promises to make Assam flood-free in the next five years. "In the first two years, a fund of Rs 18,000 crore will be utilised for making the State free from the problem of flood," Sarma said. </p><p>The BJP had made the promise of flood-free Assam ahead of Assembly elections in 2021 too. </p><p>Sarma said that the new government would provide two lakh government jobs in five years while another 10 lakh youths would be provided employment by encouraging entrepreneurship, start-ups and industrialisation. "Taking a cue from the Prime Minister’s one district, one product campaign, the new government will establish one university, one medical college and one engineering college in each district. We will make capital expenditure of Rs 5 lakh crore to revamp road, rail, air and water transport to push growth."</p><p>Sarma said the new government would enhance the monthly cash benefit to women under its 'Orunodoi' scheme from Rs 1,250 at present to Rs 3,000. </p><p>The <em>Sankalp Patra</em> also promises to enhance the daily wages of tea garden workers to Rs. 500. This, according to party sources, aims to prevent the Congress to regain the votes in the tea gardens that decides fate in nearly 40 seats. </p><p>Assam goes to the polls on April 9 across all 126 constituencies. The BJP-led NDA government is seeking a third consecutive term, while the Congress led by Gaurav Gogoi seeks to return to power after 10 years in the Opposition.</p>.<p><strong>BJP promises</strong></p><p>To remove 'Bangladeshi infiltrators', clear all encroached land</p><p>UCC across Assam, barring the Sixth Schedule areas</p><p>Making Assam flood-free </p><p>Two lakh government jobs, 10 lakh other employment </p><p>Capital expenditure of Rs. 5 lakh crore to revamp transportation </p><p>Enhancing monthly cash incentive to women under 'Orunodoi' scheme from Rs 1,250 to Rs 3,000</p><p>Free education </p><p>Rs 500 daily wage to tea garden workers </p>