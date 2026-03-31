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Assam Assembly Elections 2026 | BJP manifesto promises to remove 'Bangladeshis', implement UCC, make Assam flood-free

Himanta Biswa Sarma says new government will provide two lakh jobs in five years while another 10 lakh youths to be provided employment by encouraging entrepreneurship, start-ups
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 07:51 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 05:42 IST
India NewsBJPuniform civil codeHimanta Biswa SarmaIndian politcsAssam NewsAssam Assembly Elections 2026

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