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Assam Assembly Elections 2026: BJP minister Nandita Garlosa joins Congress

The Assam Congress media team shared a picture of Garlosa joining the party at Haflong.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 01:14 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 01:14 IST
India NewsAssamAssam Assembly Elections 2026

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