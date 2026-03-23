<p>Guwahati: Assam minister Nandita Garlosa joined the Congress on Sunday after being denied a BJP ticket for the upcoming assembly polls in the northeastern state.</p>.<p>The Assam Congress media team shared a picture of Garlosa joining the party at Haflong.</p>.<p>The state sports and youth welfare minister was seen in the picture along with Congress leader Nirmal Langthasa, who has been given a party ticket for Haflong, and others.</p>.<p>She had represented the Haflong constituency in the outgoing assembly. The BJP replaced her in the upcoming polls with newcomer Rupali Langthasa.</p>.<p>Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Garlosa’s house at Haflong on Sunday.</p>.<p>Both Sarma and the minister, however, did not comment on the outcome of the meeting.</p>.<p>The elections to the 126-member Assam assembly will be held on April 9. Votes will be counted on May 4.</p>