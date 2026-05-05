Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsassam

Assam Assembly Elections 2026: BJP's AI-led digital campaign labelled Congress as 'Miya party'

BJP insiders say the campaign aided in Himanta Biswa Sarma's constant polarisation tactics to corner Congress
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 15:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 May 2026, 15:27 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsAssam Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us