<p>Guwahati: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP </a>candidate Jiban Gogoi on Monday won the newly created Sissibargaon constituency in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/assembly-elections-2026">Assam </a>by a margin of 40,593 votes, according to the Election Commission.</p>.<p>Gogoi, who contested the election for the first time, polled 75,758 votes. His nearest rival Dulal Chandra Boruah of the Raijor Dal bagged 35,165 votes, it added.</p>.Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 | Congress state president Guarav Gogoi suffers massive defeat.<p>Sissibargaon constituency in Dhemaji district was created after the 2023 delimitation exercise. </p>