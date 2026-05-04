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Assam Assembly Elections 2026: BJP's Jiban Gogoi wins Sissibargaon by over 40,000 votes

Gogoi, who contested the election for the first time, polled 75,758 votes.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 10:14 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 10:14 IST
BJPAssamIndian PoliticsAssam Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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