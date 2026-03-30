Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsassam

Assam Assembly elections 2026: CAA norms a cause for worry for Hindu Bengalis in Assam

Since the CAA rules were notified in 2024, at least six Hindu Bengalis have got citizenship so far.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 05:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 March 2026, 05:26 IST
India NewsHimanta Biswa SarmaCitizenship Amended ActAssam NewsAssam Assembly Elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us