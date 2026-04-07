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Assam Assembly Elections 2026 | Campaign ends, 722 candidates in fray for 126 seats

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and BJP leader Amit Shah exuded confidence of getting majority
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 14:15 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 14:15 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsAssam Assembly Elections 2026

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