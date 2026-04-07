<p>Guwahati: The campaigning for the April 9 Assembly elections in Assam ended on Tuesday amid both ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress exuding confidence of comfortably touching the majority mark.</p><p>The Election Commission in a statement said that the silence period would come into effect from 5 pm on Tuesday, during which no poll-related campaigns would be allowed as per provision under Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. Public meetings, processions and display of election-related content through electronic or social media would not be permitted. </p><p>The Commission appealed to the political parties, candidates and media organisations to strictly adhere to the EC norms, violation of which would attract penal action. </p><p><strong>The poll battle:</strong> </p><p>A total of 722 candidates are contesting for the 126 Assembly seats while 2.50 crore voters will exercise their voting rights in 31,490 polling stations.</p>.Assam Assembly Elections 2026 | Can Akhil Gogoi prevent BJP's inroads in 'secular' Sivasagar?.<p>The main battle is likely to be between BJP and its allies, Asom Gana Parishad and Bodoland People's Front, and the Congress-led Opposition alliance of six parties. Eyes will also be on Badruddin Ajmal-led AIUDF, which is contesting the polls on its own after a long time. </p><p>Addressing a campaign rally, Home Minister and senior BJP leader, Amit Shah on Tuesday morning said the saffron party and its allies would comfortably get the majority for the third straight term. The NDA is eyeing victory with more than 100 seats.</p><p>Congress president, Mallikarjun Kharge, who addressed a press conference in Guwahati, said a survey suggested that the party could get majority on its own while the Opposition alliance could win 70 to 72 seats.</p><p>The final day campaign also saw a war of words between Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi over the latter's allegation about possession of assets in foreign soil by the CM and his wife. </p>