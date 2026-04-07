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Assam Assembly Elections 2026 | Can Akhil Gogoi prevent BJP's inroads in 'secular' Sivasagar?

Sivasagar has never elected a BJP candidate since Independence and has always preferred an Ahom representing either Congress or the left.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 12:47 IST
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A billboard against Bengali-speaking Muslims in Sivasagar.

A billboard against Bengali-speaking Muslims in Sivasagar.

Credit: DH Photo/Sumir Karmakar

Rang Ghar, an Ahom-era amphitheatre.

Rang Ghar, an Ahom-era amphitheatre.

Credit: DH Photo/Sumir Karmakar

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Published 07 April 2026, 12:47 IST
India NewsAssamIndian PoliticsAssam politicsAssam NewsAssam Assembly Elections 2026

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