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Assam Assembly Elections 2026 | Change is palpable, says Mallikarjun Kharge as he urges voters to defeat 'politics of division'

He claimed that Assam's unity has been 'deliberately weakened - its social fabric strained, its resources exploited, and false narratives spread for political gain'.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 05:02 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 05:02 IST
India NewsCongressAssamIndian PoliticsMallikarjun KhargeAssam Assembly Elections 2026

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