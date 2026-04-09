<p>As voting for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/assam-assembly-elections-2026">assembly polls</a> in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/assam">Assam</a> commenced, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mallikarjun-kharge">Mallikarjun Kharge</a> encouraged people to defeat the "politics of division, exclusion and apathy" together, with the power of their vote.</p><p>In a post on X on Thursday, he requested the Assam's voters to choose a path of unity, welfare and real development, assuring that their votes can help restore Assam's pride and future.</p><p>"The change is palpable in Assam in this 2026 Assembly election," he said in the post.</p>.Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates | 'Vote with conscience to secure Assam's present & future': Gaurav Gogoi.<p>He claimed that in the past 10 years, Assam's unity has been "deliberately weakened - its social fabric strained, its resources exploited, and false narratives spread for political gain".</p><p>"Now is the time for the people of Assam to come together and defeat politics of division, exclusion, and apathy with the power of their vote," the Congress leader said.</p><p>Kharge said, "Choose a path of unity, welfare, and real development. Your vote can restore Assam's pride and future," appealing to the voters.</p><p>He particularly urged first-time voters to step out and vote for harmony and progress.</p><p>The counting of votes is scheduled to take take place on May 4.</p><p>The Congress has been out of power in the state for the last decade.</p><p>In another post, Kharge also urged the people of Puducherry to step out and vote against corruption.</p><p>In a post on X, he said, "...Today is your moment to step out and vote against corruption, unemployment, drugs, paper leaks and misuse of your land and resources. It is time to (vote) for statehood, jobs, safety, honest governance, and dignity for every citizen.</p><p>"Use your vote to safeguard your children's future, to restore Puducherry's progress, and to bring back a government that truly works for the people!</p><p>Vote for change. Vote for integrity."</p>