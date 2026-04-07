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Assam Assembly Elections 2026 | Congress alliance to form govt with majority: Mallikarjun Kharge

Addressing a press meet here, he described Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as the "most corrupt" in India and sought comments from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on this.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 09:54 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 09:54 IST
India NewsCongressAssamMallikarjun KhargeAssam Assembly Elections 2026

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