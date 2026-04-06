Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsassam

Assam Assembly Elections 2026 | Congress concocted allegations against my wife using false info from Pakistani social media group: Assam CM

Himanta Biswa Sarma also alleged that Pakistan was trying to influence the outcome of the Assam elections.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 06:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 April 2026, 06:19 IST
India NewsAssamIndian PoliticsHimanta Biswa SarmaAssam Assembly Elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us