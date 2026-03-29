<p>Guwahati: The Opposition <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/assam">Assam</a> on Sunday made five "guarantees" for people ahead of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/assembly-elections">Assembly elections</a> on April 9, that includes justice for cultural icon Zubeen Garg and "unconditional" cash transfer to women.</p>.<p>Congress President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mallikarjun-kharge">Mallikarjun Kharge</a> announced the "guarantees" at a public rally in Naoboicha in North Assam's Lakhimpur district where he exuded confidence of bouncing back to power by defeating BJP after 10 years.</p>.<p>The party promised that the Congress-led government, if it comes to power, will provide "unconditional" financial assistance of Rs. 50,000 to every woman for business, cashless free health insurance of Rs. 25 lakh to every family, monthly pension of Rs. 1,250 to every senior citizen and convert <em>eksonia</em> land (yearly allotment) of 10 lakh families of indigenous people into myadi patta (permanent allotment).</p>.<p>Kharge promised that Congress government would provide justice to iconic singer <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/zubeen-garg">Zubeen Garg</a> within 100 days of formation of government. Garg had died while swimming in a sea in Singapore on September 19 last year. </p>.<p>Garg's sudden death triggered an outrage among his fans across Assam and outside with many demanding justice to his family and fans. The public outrage over Garg's death is likely to influence voters with the ruling BJP constantly assuring to provide justice.</p>.<p>Soon after Garg's death, Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/himanta-biswa-sarma">Himanta Biswa Sarma</a> claimed that the singer was murdered and assured justice. Five persons have been arrested and charge-sheet have been filed. But Opposition Congress suspects that the BJP government would not punish the accused as they are close to Chief Minister Sarma.</p>.Assam Assembly Elections 2026 | UCC to be implemented; immigrants must be sent back: Amit Shah.<p>The promise of cash transfer has been made apparently as a counter to similar schemes being implemented by the BJP-led government since 2016.</p>.<p>BJP government has been providing monthly cash of Rs. 1,250 to nearly 40 lakh eligible women, Rs. 10,000 as initial financial assistance to women members of self-help-groups, land allotment to tea garden workers, free education to girls, beside others.</p>.<p>Calling Himanta Biswa Sarma as "betrayer" against former CM Tarun Gogoi (Congress) and Sarbananda Sonowal (2016-2021), Kharge urged people to vote for a government led by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gaurav-gogoi">Gaurav Gogoi</a>, whom he described as a honest and dedicated leader.</p>.<p>Congress has stitched an alliance with six parties including Raijor Dal and Asam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), two regional parties, with a target to wrest power from BJP after 10 years.</p>.<p>"This election is about saving Assam; people are ready to bid farewell to Himanta Biswa Sarma. We will form a new greater Assam, where people of all religion and community can live in peace, unity and without fear and hatred being spread by Himanta government," Gaurav Gogoi, who is leading the opposition front, said. </p>.<p>"People have resolved to throw the BJP into the Brahmaputra for deceiving Assam for 10 years," said AJP chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi.</p>.<p><strong>Congress promises: </strong></p><p>1. "Unconditional" cash transfer to women, Rs. 50,000 to women entrepreneurs.</p><p>2. Justice to Zubeen Garg family within 100 days. </p><p>3. Health insurance upto Rs. 25 lakh to all families.</p><p>4. Rs 1,250 monthly to senior citizens.</p><p>5. Myadi patta (permanent allotment) of land to 10 lakh families. </p>.<p><strong>BJP schemes: </strong></p><p>1. Monthly cash of Rs. 1,250 to nearly 40 lakh eligible women.</p><p>2. Rs. 10,000 as initial financial assistance to women members of self-help-groups</p><p>3. Land allotment to tea garden workers.</p><p>4. Cash to girl students, male youths</p><p>5. Treatment upto Rs. 5 lakh under Ayushman Bharat scheme. </p>