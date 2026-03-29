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Assam Assembly Elections 2026: Congress 'guarantees' justice to Zubeen Garg, 'unconditional' cash transfers to women

Kharge promised that Congress government would provide justice to iconic singer Zubeen Garg within 100 days of formation of government.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 16:05 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 16:05 IST
India NewsCongressMallikarjun KhargeIndia PoliticsHimanta Biswa SarmaGaurav GogoiZubeen GargAssam Assembly Elections 2026

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