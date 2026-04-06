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Assam Assembly Elections 2026 | Congress keeps singing to Pakistan's tunes, compromising nation's security: PM Modi

Modi also accused the grand old party of neglecting the Army by refusing to implement the 'One Rank, One Pension' for the veterans for decades.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 08:34 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 08:34 IST
India NewsCongressPakistanAssamIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiAssam Assembly Elections 2026

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