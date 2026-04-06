<p>Bhabnipur-Sorbhog (Assam): Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi </a>on Monday said that while his government has carried out Operation Sindoor on terror camps in Pakistan, the Congress keeps on "singing to the tune of" the neighbouring country.</p>.<p>On the development front, he alleged that the Congress had always taken a myopic view on the matter, while the BJP works towards ensuring long-term development of the nation.</p>.<p>"The party always took short-term measures so that they could indulge in corruption. But the BJP looks far ahead while taking decisions for all-around development of all sections of society," Modi said.</p>.Assam assembly elections 2026 | Land, cash or ST status, what will influence tea garden voters?.<p>Addressing an election rally here in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/assam">Assam's </a>Barpeta district, the prime minister said the Congress has "always sung to Pakistan's tune". "This Pakistan connection compromises with the nation's security, and we can never allow that," he said.</p>.<p>He also accused the Congress of neglecting the army by refusing to implement 'One Rank, One Pension'. But the BJP ensured that those who protect the nation get justice, Modi said at the rally.</p>.<p>He said that peace was established in Assam after a lot of sacrifices and due to the BJP's honest effort to implement the various peace accords signed during the last 10 years.</p>.<p>"Peace and stability in the state has led to development under the BJP rule... to ensure this continues, it is necessary to keep the Congress out (of power)," the PM said.</p>.<p>Wooing the woman voters, Modi said the 33 per cent quota for women in Parliament would be implemented from the 2029 general elections. Women in Assam should urge all parties to ensure the passage of the Bill framed for this purpose, the prime minister said.</p>.<p>Elections to the 126 assembly constituencies in the state will be held on April 9, with counting of votes on May 4. </p>