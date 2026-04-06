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Assam Assembly Elections 2026 | Congress keeps singing to Pakistan's tunes, compromising nation's security: PM Modi in Assam

On the development front, PM Modi alleged that the Congress had always taken a myopic view on the matter, while the BJP works towards ensuring long-term development of the nation.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 08:34 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 08:34 IST
India NewsAssamIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiAssam Assembly Elections 2026

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