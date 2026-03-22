<p>New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday announced its fifth and final list of seven candidates for the Assam Assembly elections.</p>.<p>With this, the party has declared candidates for 101 of the 126 seats in the state Assembly.</p>.<p>"The Central Election Committee (CEC) of Congress has selected the Congress candidates for the ensuing elections to the Assam Legislative Assembly," an official statement from AICC general secretary, Organisation, K C Venugopal said.</p>.<p>Among the candidates declared in the final list are Joseph Hasda from the Gossaigaon seat, Birkhang Boro from Dotma-ST, Rajat Kanti Saha from the Bijni and Anchula Gwara Daimary from the Bhergaon seat.</p>.Assam Police camp attacked by ULFA(I) militants, 4 personnel injured.<p>The party also declared Narayan Adhikari as its candidate from the Mazbat, Nirmal Langthasa from Haflong-ST and Amar Chand Jain from the Katigorah assembly constituency.</p>.<p>The Congress on Friday released its fourth list of seven candidates, dropping a sitting MLA while leaving 11 seats for its alliance partner, Raijor Dal.</p>.<p>The party, which is contesting the state elections as part of a six-party alliance, had earlier announced that it would leave 15 seats for its allies.</p>.<p>The Congress has been out of power in the northeastern state since 2016, while the BJP-led government will be eyeing a third straight term.</p>.<p>In the outgoing Assembly, the ruling BJP has a strength of 64, while its allies Asom Gana Parishad has nine MLAs, United People's Party Liberal seven and Bodoland People's Front three members.</p>.<p>In the opposition camp, the Congress has 26 MLAs, AIUDF has 15 and CPI(M) has one member. There is also one Independent legislator.</p>.<p>The elections to the 126-member Assam assembly will be held on April 9. Votes will be counted on May 4.</p>