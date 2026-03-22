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Assam Assembly Elections 2026 | Congress releases final list of 7 candidates

With this, the party has declared candidates for 101 of the 126 seats in the state Assembly.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 16:23 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 16:23 IST
India NewsCongressAssam Assembly Elections 2026

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