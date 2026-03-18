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Assam Assembly Elections 2026 | Congress terms Pradyut Bordoloi's resignation 'unfortunate'; BJP claims opposition is 'losing base'

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that Bordoloi's resignation was unfortunate, adding that differences over ticket allocation may have led to the decision.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 09:24 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 09:24 IST
India NewsBJPCongressAssamIndian PoliticsAssam Assembly Elections 2026

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