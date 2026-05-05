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Assam Assembly Elections 2026 | Deserted by Congress, AIUDF puts up worst show in polls

The Congress's Rakibul Hussain snatched its only seat — Dhubri, Ajmal's bastion since the AIUDF's formation in 2005 — by a margin of more than 10 lakh votes.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 21:05 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 21:05 IST
India NewsCongressAssamIndian PoliticsAIUDFAssam Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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