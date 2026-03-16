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Assam Assembly Elections 2026: DK Shivakumar, Tejasvi Surya enter campaign battle for Congress, BJP

BJP has set the target to form the government for the third term with Himanta Biswa Sarma at the helm.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 14:33 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 14:33 IST
D K ShivakumarIndia PoliticsHimanta Biswa SarmaTejasvi SuryaAssam Assembly Elections 2026

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