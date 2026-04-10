<p>Guwahati: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/election-commission">Election Commission</a> on Friday ordered repoll in a booth of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/karimganj">Karimganj</a> (North) constituency in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/assam">Assam's</a> Sribhumi district.</p>.<p>The repoll has been ordered in booth number 239 at Babyland High English School.</p>.<p>Repolling will be held on Saturday from 7 am to 5 pm. The re-election was ordered following clashes between supporters of the BJP and Congress.</p>.<p>There are 14 candidates in the fray in this Barak Valley constituency, with a triangular contest among BJP's Subrata Chaudhari, Congress's Jakaria Ahmed and Choudhury Hibbur Rasul Usama Mabrur of the AIUDF.</p>.Assembly Elections 2026 | Assam set for 'identity clash' tomorrow, 722 candidates to lock horns for 126 seats.<p>Elections to all 126 assembly constituencies in the state were held in a single phase on April 9, with an approximate voter turnout of 85.91 per cent of the 2.50 crore electorate.</p>.<p>The Election Commission is yet to release the final voter turnout figures. </p>