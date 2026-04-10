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Assam Assembly Elections 2026 | EC orders repoll at Karimganj booth after BJP-Congress clash

Repolling will be held on April 11, from 7 am to 5 pm, in booth number 239 at Babyland High English School.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 14:18 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 14:18 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndia PoliticsAssembly electionspolling boothKarimganjpolling booth ruckusAssam Assembly Elections 2026

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