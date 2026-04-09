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Assam Assembly Elections 2026 | Eviction victims miss polling, many returns disappointed

Nearly 300 of them gathered in front of two polling stations, one at Sonapur Pathar and another at Kachutoli Part-1, with a hope of restoration of their names at the last moment.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 15:46 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 15:46 IST
India NewsAssamvotersAssam Assembly Elections 2026

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