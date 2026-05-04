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Assam Assembly Elections 2026 | Ex-Congress candidates Pradyut Bordoloi, Bhupen Borah lead in constituencies

With all eyes on the results, names of the candidates who have switched parties resurface, particularly in the districts of Dispur and Bihpuria.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 10:14 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 10:14 IST
India NewsBJPCongressAssamIndian PoliticsAssam Assembly Elections 2026

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