<p>People in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/assam">Assam </a>are gearing up for the Assembly elections. Polling for the 126-member Assam Legislative Assembly is scheduled for April 9. The votes will be counted and the results declared on May 4.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/voter-id">Voter ID</a> card is a document issued by the Election Commission of India to an Indian citizen upon reaching the age of 18. It is one of the documents that can be used as the proof of identity at polling station. </p><p>Before the election date approaches, it is suggested to check your details in the card as a minor error in address, name, or gender entered incorrectly, can cause problems during voting.</p><p>If you're someone who is wondering how to update your address in the voter ID card due to change of residence or any other reason, you can fix it in minutes as the entire update process has been digitised and can be done from home.</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | FAQs: What is Model Code of Conduct (MCC)?.<p><strong>How to update your address on voter ID online</strong></p><p>1. Login to the registered National Voters Services Portal at https://voters.eci.gov.in/. If you are not able to login, register yourself first in the portal.</p><p>2. Fill out Form 8 by clicking the Correction of Entries tab. Type your EPIC number/voter ID card number and complete a short verification process.</p><p>3. After verification, select either 'Shifted outside Assembly constituency' or 'Shifted within Assembly constituency' and submit your new address with a recent passport-size photo and other required documents.</p><p>4. After submission, you will receive a tracking number to check the status of the application.</p><p><strong>FAQs</strong></p><ul><li><p><strong>Can one change address on voter ID offline</strong></p></li></ul><p>Yes, if you wish to apply offline, you can contact your local BLO to fill out Form 8 an submit the documents.</p><ul><li><p><strong>Does the correction process require a fee?</strong></p></li></ul><p>There is no fee for applying or correcting a voter ID. Both online and offline processes are completely free.</p><ul><li><p><strong>How long does it take?</strong></p></li></ul><p>The process to verify, update and issue a new card might typically take a few weeks to complete.</p>