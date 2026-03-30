<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/assam">Assam</a> Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be conducted in a single phase on April 9, 2026, with the counting of votes set for May 4.</p><p>The Assembly comprises 126 seats, and a party or alliance must secure at least 64 seats to form the government.</p><p>In the 2021 elections, the BJP-led <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/national-democratic-alliance">National Democratic Alliance</a> (NDA) won a majority, following which Himanta Biswa Sarma took office as Chief Minister.</p><p>The tenure of the current Assembly is set to conclude in May 2026.</p><p>Key political players in the state include the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (INC), Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF).</p> <p><strong>Using EPIC number:</strong></p><p>If you have your Voter ID card, you can search using the EPIC (Electoral Photo Identity Card) number printed on it. This alphanumeric code appears prominently on the front of the card.</p><p><br>Visit the electoral search portal and choose the “Search by EPIC” option. Enter your EPIC number, select your state, and fill in the captcha. </p><p>If your name is listed, details such as your district and Assembly constituency will be displayed.</p><p><br><strong>Using personal details:</strong></p><p>If you do not have your Voter ID or EPIC number, you can use the general information you have to locate your name on the electoral rolls. </p><p>Go to the electoral search page and select the “Search by Details” option.</p><p>Enter your name, age, state, district, and the captcha code. </p><p>If your name is on the electoral roll, the relevant details will appear on the screen.</p>