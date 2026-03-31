<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/assam">Assam</a> Legislative Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 9, 2026, with counting scheduled for May 4.</p><p>The Assembly has 126 seats, and a party or alliance needs at least 64 seats to form the government.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/election-commission">Election Commission</a> of India has allowed eligible voters to cast their votes through postal ballots under specific conditions. This facility is available to those engaged in essential services such as healthcare, fire services, electricity, transport and aviation, as well as authorised media personnel on election duty.</p><p>Voters assigned election duties will cast their ballots at designated facilitation centres under strict secrecy norms, while service voters will receive their ballots electronically through the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System.</p><p>Postal ballot voting has also been extended to senior citizens above 85 years and persons with disabilities. </p>.Assam Assembly Elections 2026 | BJP manifesto promises to remove 'Bangladeshis', implement UCC, make Assam flood-free.<p>The ECI notes that eligible voters can download the 12D form from the ECI website or receive a copy of the same from booth level officer (BLO). After filling it correctly, the 12D form should be submitted with the BLO within five days of notification of polls.</p><p>Once the form is submitted, it is scrutinised and a list of such voters is then shared with political parties that can visit the voters' house on the day of polling. Followed by this, a postal ballot box along with ballot paper is provided wherein they can cast the vote in secrecy, ensuring both convenience and confidentiality.</p><p>The process is usually conducted 24 hours before the actual polling under the supervision of an assistant returning officer.</p>