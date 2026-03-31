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Assam Assembly Elections 2026 FAQs: How to use postal ballots

Media persons, essential service workers, persons with disabilities, and senior citizens over the age of 85 can use this mode of voting.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 06:59 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 06:59 IST
India NewsAssembly electionsElection FAQsAssam Assembly Elections 2026

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