<p>The Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the 2026 General Elections to the Legislative Assemblies of Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. The <a href="https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1238563168460241&set=pcb.1238563251793566">polls will be held</a> in April, with counting date set in May. </p><p>If you would be casting a vote for the first time at the upcoming elections in your state/UT, we have you covered. Here's everything you need to keep in mind as a first-time voter. </p><p>First-time voters must register on the <a href="https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in/">Election Commission of India (ECI)</a> website in order to cast their vote. To register, citizens must complete Form 6 online at the National Voters' Service Portal.<br><br>After entering all their required details on the ECI website, first-timers can check for the polling booth they are allocated to.</p>.<p><strong>Everything you need to know as a first-time voter</strong></p><ul><li><p>Carry one or two of official documents, such as Voting ID, PAN card or any other from the<a href="https://www.eci.gov.in/faq/en/how-to-vote/"> accepted list</a>, to the polling booth on the voting day</p></li><li><p>Upon entering the polling booth, one will find three polling officers seated next to one another.</p></li><li><p>Then one has to head towards the second officer to get the finger marked with indelible ink to cast the vote.</p></li><li><p>The third step is to give the signature or thumbprint to cross the voter's name off the electoral roll.</p></li><li><p>Now, the voter will have to cast their vote on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), by selecting the political party they want to vote for, from the list available on the device, and press the blue button next to it. </p></li></ul>.Assam Assembly Polls 2026 FAQs | Documents that are valid ID proofs for voting. <ul><li><p>You can press NOTA, None of the Above, if you don't like any candidate; it's the last button on the EVM</p></li><li><p>Once done, an LED on the EVM turns red and the VVPAT machine generates a slip confirming that the vote has been cast. The slip shall be visible for 7 seconds before it drops in the sealed VVPAT box</p></li><li><p>In case of any inconsistency between the voter's selection of party and the VVPAT slip, the presiding officer can be approached to file a complaint.</p></li><li><p>For more information, please see the Voter Guide on <a href="https://ecisveep.nic.in/files/file/2168-voting-process-at-polling-booth/" rel="external noopener">ecisveep.nic.in</a></p></li></ul><p>Important note for all first-time voters who are eager to exercise their right to vote and share their ink photos on social media is the prohibition of mobile phones in the election premises. One must be mindful that mobile phones, cameras or any other gadget is not allowed for a few metres around and inside a polling booth.</p>