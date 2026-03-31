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Assam Assembly Elections 2026 FAQs| How to vote as a first-time voter

One must be mindful that mobile phones, cameras or any other gadget is not allowed for a few metres around and inside a polling booth.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 06:57 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 06:57 IST
India NewsElectionsAssembly electionsvotingElection FAQsfirst time votersAssam Assembly Elections 2026

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