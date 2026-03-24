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Assam Assembly Elections 2026 | FAQs: What is Model Code of Conduct (MCC)?

In view of the assembly upcoming polls in Assam, here's everything you need to know about the MCC.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 10:40 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 10:40 IST
India NewsAssamIndian PoliticsElection FAQsmodel code of conduct (MCC)Assam Assembly Elections 2026

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