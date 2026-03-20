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Assam Assembly Elections 2026 | Frequent exodus makes BJP the new Congress in state

The trend, in fact, started way back in 2015, when Himanta Biswa Sarma switched to BJP after leading the dissidents against the then Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 14:17 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 14:17 IST
India NewsBJPCongressAssamIndian PoliticsAssam politicsAssam NewsAssam Assembly Elections 2026

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