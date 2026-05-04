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Assam Assembly Elections 2026 | Gaurav Gogoi's debut in state politics ends in defeat in Jorhat

Gogoi, a three-time MP from the state, was poised to follow his illustrious father Tarun Gogoi’s political trajectory by returning to state politics after stints at the Centre.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 11:06 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 11:06 IST
India NewsGaurav GogoiAssam Assembly Elections 2026

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