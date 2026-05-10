<p>Guwahati: MLAs in Assam on Sunday elected <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/himanta-biswa-sarma">Himanta Biswa Sarma</a> as the leader of the legislature party, in a step towards making him the Chief Minister for the second straight term. </p><p>Legislators of BJP's regional allies, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) also endorsed the decision regarding Sarma as the leader. </p>.Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 | Himanta Biswa Sarma to take oath as Assam CM for second term after May 11.<p>All 82 BJP MLAs met at the party's state headquarters here at around 11am, where they unanimously elected Sarma as their leader in the presence of Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, two central observers appointed by the party. </p><p>Sarma is scheduled to meet Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at Lok Bhawan here to stake the claim to form the new government. Sarma-led government will take oath at a mammoth ceremony at the College of Veterinary Science Playground on Tuesday (May 12). Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest while Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President Nitin Nabin, CMs and Deputy CMs of NDA-ruled states, beside others will attend the swearing-in ceremony. More than one lakh people are expected to attend the event, BJP's Assam unit president Dilip Saikia said. </p>.BJP’s efforts to woo SCs, STs pay off after winning reserved seats in Assam, West Bengal.<p>In the results of the Assembly elections announced on May 4, BJP and its allies registerdd a record vistory for the third straight term by winning 102 seats, out of 126 seats. BJP bagged 82 while AGP and BPF bettered their tallies by winning 10 seats each. </p><p><strong>Sarma's rise:</strong></p><p>Political career of 57-year-old Himanta has witnessed steady rise since his departure from Congress in August 2015. Sarma, who also proved influential in winning elections for Congress, quit following dissidence against Tarun Gogoi. Sarma was credited for leading BJP to form its first government in Assam in 2016 and again in 2021, when he was made the Chief Minister, replacing Sarbananda Sonowal. Sarma was also credited for enabling BJP and its allies win elections in several states, particularly in the Northeast.</p><p>Sarma also emerged as BJP's one of the biggest Hindutva faces and the brand got a boost due to several steps and schemes implemted targeting the Bengali-speaking Muslims in Assam. BJP calls the Bengali-speaking Muslims as "infiltrators," and Sarma's constant action has pushed the party's "anti-infiltrator" narrative in the country, particularly in eastern Indian states like West Bengal, which also shares a border with Bangladesh. </p>