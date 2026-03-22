Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsassam

Assam Assembly Elections 2026 | Himanta, Dilip Saikia reach out to leaders threatening to contest as Independents

The most vocal protest has been in Dispur constituency, where senior party leader Jayanta Das was a highly probable candidate before Bordoloi jumped into the scene.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 09:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 March 2026, 09:05 IST
India NewsBJPAssam Assembly Elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us