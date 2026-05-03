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Assam Assembly Elections 2026: Himanta's Hindu pitch vs Gogoi's ‘Notun Bor Axom'; BJP & Congress await decisive mandate

The verdict will also put a seal on leadership and election strategy of Sarma, who is seeking the mandate as the Chief Minister for the second term.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 15:21 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 15:21 IST
India NewsAssamIndia PoliticsHimanta Biswa SarmaGaurav GogoiAssam Assembly Elections 2026

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