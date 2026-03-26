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Assam Assembly Elections 2026 | Homes evicted, names removed from electoral rolls: Eviction victims to miss polls

Families in Kachutoli fear exclusion after eviction and voter list deletions.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 01:33 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 01:33 IST
India NewsAssamevictionAssam Assembly Elections 2026

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