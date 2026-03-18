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Assam Assembly Elections 2026 | In another jolt to Congress, MP Pradyut Bordoloi resigns, likely to join BJP

Bordoloi, two-time MP from Nagaon Lok Sabha seat, was once seen as successor of Tarun Gogoi as Chief Minister.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 03:52 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 03:52 IST
India NewsBJPCongressAssamIndian PoliticsAssam Assembly Elections 2026

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