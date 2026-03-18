<p>Guwahati: Opposition <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/assam">Assam</a> is headed towards another jolt ahead of Assembly elections with Lok Sabha member and on of its tallest leaders, Pradyut Bordoloi, resigning on Tuesday and is likely to join ruling <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a>. </p><p>Bordoloi, two-time MP from Nagaon Lok Sabha seat, who was once seen as successor of Tarun Gogoi as Chief Minister, quit the party a day after expressing dismay over the party's decision to field a candidate in Lahoreghat, an Assembly constituency under Nagaon. The candidate, Asif Nazar, an MLA at present, according to Bordoloi, is linked with a group, which had attacked him during Panchayat elections in Assam last year. </p><p>Bordoloi on Tuesday evening submitted his resignation letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, in which he did not cite any reason. But in a letter to Kharge earlier, he questioned Gaurav Gogoi's way of handling the party affairs including selection of candidates for the Assembly elections, scheduled on April 9. </p>.Day after quitting Congress, former Assam unit chief Bhupen Borah meets CM Himanta; to join BJP on February 22.<p>"I felt insulted and suffocated," Bordoloi told a news channel in Guwahati before quitting Congress. As the news spread, AICC in-charge for Assam, Jitendra Singh and Gaurav Gogoi met him in New Delhi and tried to convince him to withdraw his resignation. But sources said Bordoloi was firm and is likely to join BJP soon. </p><p><strong>Shah calls Bordoloi: </strong></p><p>He told reporters in New Delhi that Home Minister Amit Shah called him and invited him to join BJP. The saffron party invited him to contest the Assembly elections from the prestigious Dispur Assembly seats. Bordoloi, however, said is yet to take a call on BJP's invitation. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also invited him to join the party and contest the polls. "No sanatani Hindu leader can stay in Congress," Sarma said. </p><p>This came days after Bhupen Kumar Borah, former president of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee and a senior leader, quit and joined BJP. Borah is likely to contest the Assembly elections from Bihpuria seat in North Assam. </p><p>Bordoloi's son, Pratik was recently named as a candidate for Congress for the Margherita Assembly constituency, from where Pradyut was elected to the Assembly before he got elected to Lok Sabha from Nagaon in 2019.</p><p>A post-graduate from Jawaharlal Nehru University, Bordoloi had also served as power and industry minister in Tarun Gogoi cabinet. </p>