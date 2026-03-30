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Assam Assembly Elections 2026 | JMM banks on ancestral roots to woo Adivasi voters, may tacitly help Congress

Several party leaders including Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren are campaigning in tea gardens in eastern and North Assam, where Adivasi voters play the decisive role.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 14:21 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 14:21 IST
India NewsAssamJMMAssam Assembly Elections 2026

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