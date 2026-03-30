<p>Guwahati: The Congress will focus on creating jobs for youths in Assam to help them earn a decent livelihood in the state, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said.</p>.<p>Shivakumar, a Congress central observer for the upcoming Assembly elections, said thousands of youths leave the northeastern state in search of a better "quality of life", including Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/himanta-biswa-sarma">Himanta Biswa Sarma</a>’s son, who is studying in Bengaluru.</p>.<p>"Our assurance to the youth of Assam is employment. With a lot of difficulties, they complete their education here. Many of them then go to the southern states, Mumbai and Delhi for employment," Shivakumar told <em>PTI</em> on Sunday.</p>.<p>Shivakumar added that the CM’s son is also studying in Bengaluru because it is "safer" and attractive for youths seeking opportunities.</p>.Assam Assembly elections 2026: CAA norms a cause for worry for Hindu Bengalis in Assam.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/karnataka-india">Karnataka</a> leader said he has interacted extensively with the Assamese community in Bengaluru over the past three months and visited Assam to pay respects at the funeral of singer Zubeen Garg in September last year on behalf of the Congress.</p>.<p>"I had closed-door meetings with many people from Assam in Bengaluru as they don’t want their names to go public, fearing that they could be targeted later," he claimed.</p>.<p>Shivakumar said the "quality of life is the party's main concern as the working class in Assam is not getting sufficient minimum wages".</p>.<p>"Not all are rich; in fact, most are poor. Many are from farming and fishing communities, tea tribes. For them, bread and butter are the main. They are not happy here," he claimed.</p>.<p>Accusing the BJP-led state government of failing to deliver on its promises during its 10-year tenure here, the Congress leader said, "It is a ‘double-engine’ government, no one questions them. He (Sarma) is the voice of the PM, the blue-eyed boy of the Union Home Minister. They could have given more support, more employment…If you are financially strong and the central government is willing to help, it could have been done." </p><p>"Whatever they promised, including ST status to six communities, was not delivered. Their agenda is personal, making money for themselves," he added.</p>.<p>Asked about the eviction drives by the incumbent government here, Shivakumar said, "India is one, whichever state you may belong to. You cannot throw anyone out until they are from outside this country." "Can I throw an Assamese working in Bengaluru out? We are giving them jobs, spaces, and they are working hard for their livelihood," he asserted.</p>.<p>States may be divided, but in a federal structure, each has to support the other, he maintained.</p>.Assam Assembly Elections 2026: Congress 'guarantees' justice to Zubeen Garg, 'unconditional' cash transfers to women.<p>Citing the procedure of financial allocations in the country, he said, "States like Karnataka get back only 13-14 per cent of the taxes they contribute, while the rest is distributed to other states like Assam, Bihar, Nagaland, etc. This is a system we have agreed to in the country." </p><p>Taking a dig at Sarma, he said, "I think one day he came to Bengaluru, saw my airport and tried to copy it. How can he match Karnataka? It has a different structure." </p><p>He accused the Sarma-led government of rampant corruption and said, "This state is filled with corruption. It is shocking to hear that tenders are called after works are finished." </p><p>Referring to former MP Pradyut Bordoloi joining the BJP, Shivakumar said Sarma sought to "pick" the leader to counter a Congress charge-sheet against the government.</p>.<p>"He (Sarma) took him to Amit Shah, offered sops, and even displaced loyal BJP workers who had built the party for decades," he claimed.</p>.<p>Shivakumar dismissed concerns over the defections of Bordoloi and former state Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah, saying, "I am confident both will lose the elections and lose whatever identity they have in the BJP." </p>.Assam Assembly elections 2026 FAQs: Here's how to change your address on voter ID card.<p>Bordoloi, who defected to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> earlier this month, is contesting the elections as a nominee of the saffron party from Dispur, which led senior BJP leader and ticket contender Jayanta Das to leave the party and enter the fray as an Independent candidate.</p>.<p>He also dismissed allegations against incumbent state party chief Gaurav Gogoi and said, "He has a long history and following, and the Congress believes in his leadership. He is keen to help the people." </p><p>"That is why, the Assam chief minister was very much worried about him (Gogoi) and started making allegations," Shivakumar added, in an apparent reference to the alleged Pakistani links of the Congress leader.</p>