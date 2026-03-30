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Assam Assembly Elections 2026 | Jobs for youths top Congress agenda: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar

Shivakumar added that the CM’s son is also studying in Bengaluru because it is 'safer' and attractive for youths seeking opportunities.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 09:38 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 09:38 IST
India NewsBJPCongressAssamIndian PoliticsD K ShivakumarHimanta Biswa SarmayouthsAssam Assembly Elections 2026

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