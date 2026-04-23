<p>A constituency in North Assam, Bihpuria has drawn attention after Bhupen Kumar Borah, former Congress state unit president, who joined BJP recently, was fielded for the April 9 polls. </p><p><strong>Candidates: </strong></p><p><strong>Bhupen Kumar Borah, BJP: </strong></p><p>Borah, who was elected as MLA in 2016, is contesting as the BJP candidate. Borah quit Congress after more than three decades in the party, and had served as the president of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee between 2021 and May 2025.</p><p><strong>Amiyo Kumar Bhuyan, Independent: </strong></p><p>The current MLA from Bihpuria, Bhuyan quit BJP after he was denied the ticket. Bhuyan is contesting as an Independent. </p><p><strong>Narayan Bhuyan, Congress: </strong></p><p>Bhuyan, a businessman, is making his debut in the Assembly polls</p>