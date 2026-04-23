<p>Jorhat is a much watched constituency in Upper Assam as Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi is making his debut in the Assembly polls there. Jorhat has elected Hitendra Nath Goswami five times, three times as AGP candidate between 1991-2001 and later twice as BJP candidate in 2016 and 2021. Will Jorhat go for a change? This is the buzz as Gaurav was elected to the Lok Sabha from Jorhat in 2024. </p><p><strong>Candidates: </strong></p><p><strong>Hitendra Nath Goswami, BJP: </strong></p><p>A five-time MLA and a veteran BJP leader, Goswami was in AGP till 2013. Goswami served as Speaker of Assam Assembly between 2016 and 2021. </p><p><strong>Gaurav Gogoi, Congress</strong></p><p>Gaurav, a three-time Lok Sabha member from Assam, is the son of former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi. He now leads the Congress-led opposition alliance of six parties. Gaurav, 43, is being projected as the CM candidate by the Opposition.</p>