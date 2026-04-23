<p>A constituency newly carved out during the delimitation is one of the five constituencies in Guwahati. Urban voters are deciding factors in Guwahati Central. </p><p><strong>Candidate's profile: </strong></p><p><strong>BJP: Vijay Kumar Gupta</strong></p><p>A veteran BJP leader, Gupta has served as chairman of Assam Financial Corporation and is a businessman with roots in Uttar Pradesh. </p><p><strong>Assam Jatiya Parishad: Kunki Choudhury</strong></p><p>Youngest candidate in this elections, Kunki, 27, joined politics last month and is making her debut in the polls. Kunki, who studied in a London University, is seen as a Gen Z candidate. </p><p><strong>Trinamool: Avijit Majumdar </strong></p><p>Avijit is a former Congress spokesperson, who switched to Trinamool after he was denied the ticket. Majumdar belongs to the Bengali Hindu community. </p>