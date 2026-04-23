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Assam Assembly Elections 2026 | Key battles to watch out for: Guwahati Central

Urban voters are deciding factors in this constituency.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 14:11 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 14:11 IST
India NewsAssamIndian PoliticsAssam politicsAssam NewsAssam Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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