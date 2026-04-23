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Assam Assembly Elections 2026 | Key battles to watch out for: Himanta seeks sixth term from Jalukbari

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been elected from Jalukbari five-times at a stretch since 2001.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 13:27 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 13:27 IST
India NewsAssamIndian PoliticsHimanta Biswa SarmaAssam politicsAssam NewsAssam Assembly Elections 2026Kerala Assembly Elections 2026

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