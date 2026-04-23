<p>One of the five constituencies in Guwahati, Jalukbari gets maximum attention for being the bastion of present CM and senior BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma. </p><p>Sarma has been elected from Jalukbari five-times at a stretch since 2001. </p><p><strong>Candidate's profile: </strong> </p><p><strong>BJP: Himanta Biswa Sarma</strong></p><p>Aged 57, Himanta is seeking a mandate as MLA from Jalukbari Assembly constituency for the sixth straight term. Himanta, who became the CM in 2021, has emerged as the biggest face of Hindutva ideology in the Northeast. A post-graduate and a PhD, Himanta is also seeing his second term as the CM. <strong> </strong></p><p><strong>Congress: Bidisha Neog, </strong>A debutant, Bidisha, a graduate, is Sarma's only rival at Jalukbari this time. </p>