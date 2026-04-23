<p>Sivasagar is a prestigious Assembly seat in Upper Assam for being the capital of erstwhile Ahom Dynasty. Sivasagar, considered a centre of Assamese identity, has never elected a BJP candidate as it seeks to maintain its "secular" character. </p><p><strong>Candidate's profile: </strong></p><p><strong>Raijor Dal: Akhil Gogoi</strong> </p><p>Akhil heads the Raijor Dal, an anti-BJP party, which recently joined the Congress-led Opposition alliance. Akhil was elected to the Assembly from Sivasagar in 2021, when he contested the polls from jail. </p><p><strong>BJP: Kushal Dowari </strong></p><p>A former Ulfa insurgent, Dowari was elected to the Assembly in 2016 from Thowra Assembly seat as BJP candidate. Dowari has several murder cases pending against him. </p><p><strong>AGP: Prodip Hazarika</strong></p><p>Four-time MLA from neighbouring Amguri constituency, Hazarika is making his debut in Sivasagar as an AGP candidate. Hazarika is one of the founder leaders of AGP, an ally of the NDA. </p>