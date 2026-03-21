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Assam Assembly Elections 2026 | NDA faces ideological odds between Ahoms and Bengali Muslims in Upper Assam

The Ahoms are yet to show any signs of a major consolidation towards the BJP or the ruling NDA despite the party's shrill pitch to stand for the “tholowa Axomiya” (native Assamese).
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 14:02 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 14:02 IST
India NewsBJPAssam Assembly Elections 2026

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