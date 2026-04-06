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Assam Assembly Elections 2026 | 'Pakistan elements trying to influence polls': Himanta rubbishes Gaurav's passport allegations

Gaurav Gogoi, who is leading the Congress-led Opposition camp, dared Sarma to swear on Bhagavad Gita and deny the allegations in public.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 13:37 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 13:37 IST
India NewsCongressAssamIndian PoliticsHimanta Biswa SarmaGaurav GogoiAssam Assembly Elections 2026

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