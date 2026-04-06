<p>Guwahati: Calling the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a>' allegation that his wife holds multiple passports and owns properties abroad concocted, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday claimed that the Opposition party used the "fake" information from a Pakistani social media group. </p><p>Gaurav Gogoi, who is leading the Congress-led Opposition camp, dared Sarma to swear on Bhagavad Gita and deny the allegations in public. </p> .Assam Assembly Elections 2026 | Congress accuses Himanta's wife of holding multiple passports, seeks probe .<p>Addressing a press conference at Vajpayee Bhawan, BJP's state headquarters, Sarma on Monday morning claimed that the information pertaining to his wife Riniki Sarma Bhuyan were fake and were sourced from a social media group "Pakistanis in Ajman", and her photo was morphed on a lost passport of a person from that country.</p><p>"I have told you before that Pakistan-based elements are trying to influence the elections in Assam. Even Pakistan TV channels are hosting discussions on Assam elections. I am concerned that the Congress party took the help of Pakistan to make such fake allegations against my family. I am surprised to see Tarun Gogoi's son stooping so low. This is not a simple fraud case but a crime against the nation," he said.</p> .<p>Sarma's claim came a day after Congress leader Pawan Khera and Gaurav Gogoi claimed that Sarma's wife owns passports of UAE, Egypt and Antigua-Barbuda, two properties in Dubai and assets in shell companies in the US. </p><p>Sarma's wife, Riniki on Monday lodged an FIR at Panbazar police station in Guwahati against Khera and others seeking legal action for the "concocted" allegations. </p><p>Sarma said the charges have been made to influence the poll results, which is "punishable under the law".</p> .<p>Sarma had earlier alleged that Gaurav and his wife Elizabeth, a British citizen, had links with Pakistan and the ISI. Gaurav rejected the allegations. </p><p>After addressing a campaign rally at Raha in central Assam Gaurav said, "I told this yesterday, and I am again repeating it now… I can say under an oath on the Bhagavad Gita that I don't have any property in London as alleged by Sarma. Can he do that? I challenge him to come to a common place and to do the same under an oath on the Bhagavad Gita." </p><p>Gaurav said Sarma could not accept it as he had not disclosed these in his election affidavit and so this would lead to the cancellation of his candidature.</p> .<p>"Has Himanta Biswa Sarma disclosed his or his family's wealth and properties abroad in his election affidavit? Sarma should welcome an investigation if he has nothing to hide," Gogoi said. </p><p>The Opposition led by Gaurav has set the target to oust Sarma-led government while the BJP seeks to register a hat trick by winning the elections for the third straight term. Assembly elections are scheduled on April 9. </p>