<p>Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with people of Assam through NaMo application on Monday on issues related to the forthcoming Assembly elections in the state.</p>.<p>Assam BJP in a statement on Friday, said Modi will directly engage with party workers and common people on March 30 at 1 pm.</p>.<p>"With a resolute focus on the forthcoming Assam Legislative Assembly elections, the state Bharatiya Janata Party stands poised to captivate public attention through the dynamic and visionary outreach of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi," it added.</p>.<p>In this regard, the state BJP called upon all party workers and the citizens of Assam to download and register on the 'NaMo App', thereby becoming an integral part of this unique and interactive initiative.</p>.Assam Assembly polls: 67 candidates withdraw, 722 contestants across 126 seats.<p>"The state BJP reiterates its appeal to the people of Assam to actively participate in this unprecedented digital interaction and strengthen their direct connect with the Hon'ble Prime Minister," the statement said.</p>.<p>The Assam Assembly elections for 126 constituencies will take place on April 9, and votes will be counted on May 4.</p>.<p>The BJP-led coalition is looking for a third consecutive term in power.</p>.<p>This will be the first assembly election after the delimitation exercise, which was done in 2023.</p>.<p>Presently, the ruling BJP's strength in the Assam Assembly is 64, while its allies AGP has nine MLAs, UPPL has seven, and BPF has three members.</p>.<p>In the opposition camp, the Congress has 26 MLAs, AIUDF 15 members, and CPI(M) has one MLA. There is one Independent legislator also. </p>