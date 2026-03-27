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Assam Assembly Elections 2026 | PM Modi to address people via NaMo App on March 30

Assam BJP in a statement on Friday, said Modi will directly engage with party workers and common people on March 30 at 1 pm.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 14:38 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 14:38 IST
India NewsNaMo appAssam Assembly Elections 2026

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