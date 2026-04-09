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Assam Assembly Elections 2026 | Polls underway amid tight security

Polling began at 7 am and will conclude at 5 pm.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 03:51 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 03:51 IST
India NewsAssamIndian PoliticsAssam Assembly Elections 2026

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