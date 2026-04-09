<p>Guwahati: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/assam-assembly-elections-2026">Polling</a> for 126-member Assembly in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/assam">Assam</a> is underway amid tight security arrangements. </p><p>Polling began at 7 am and will conclude at 5 pm. </p><p><strong>The poll battle: </strong></p><p>The main battle is likely to be between BJP and its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF), and the Congress-led front of six Opposition parties. The Opposition camp includes Raijor Dal and Assam Jatiya Parishad, two regional outfits trying to make a mark in the state's politics. </p>.Assembly Elections 2026 | Assam set for 'identity clash' tomorrow, 722 candidates to lock horns for 126 seats.<p>The ruling BJP claimed that a vote for them would mean continuation of works for protection of identity and development, which they commenced in 2016. The Congress urged people to vote for a change. For BJP, it is a fight against the perceived threat from the Muslim migrants from Bangladesh. Congress, on the other hand, claims that a vote for them would restore "Bor Axom" (greater Assam) of unity and secularism."</p><p>Eyes will also remain on Maulana Badruddin Ajmal-led AIUDF, which is contesting the polls on its own after a long time. The United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), an ally of the NDA, is also contesting the polls on its own in all 15 Assembly seats in Bodoland Territorial Area Districts (five districts). The UPPL and BJP had contested the 2021 polls together but the ties soared after the saffron party re-inducted the BPF, its rival in Bodoland into the NDA, recently. </p>