Assam Assembly Elections 2026| Snubbed by BJP, NDA ally UPPL announces candidates

<p>Guwahati: Ending speculations, United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), an ally of the BJP-led government in Assam, announced its candidates for seven out of 15 Assembly constituencies in Bodoland region after the saffron party's denial for a seat sharing pact for the Assembly elections.</p><p>The first list figures UPPL president and Rajya Sabha member Pramod Boro, who has been named for Tamulpur constituency. </p>.Over 10,000 Bodo artists to perform Bagurumba together in the presence of PM Modi in Assam.<p>MLA Lawrence Islary, UPPL general secretary Raju Kumar Narzary and former president of All Bodo Students' Union, Dipen Boro, are the other prominent faces in the list. </p><p>Interestingly, Pramod, who headed the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) between 2020 and 2025, was recently elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha with the support of BJP and other allies. </p><p>Announcing the candidates, Raju Kumar Narzary told reporters in Kokrajhar, the headquarters of BTC, that the party decided to contest in all 15 seats under BTR and a few outside after their repeated appeals to BJP to forge a "respectable" seat sharing pact remained unattended. </p><p>Narzary recently wrote to Dilip Saikia, president of BJP's Assam unit, urging the ruling party to clear the stand regarding pre-poll alliance. </p>.Assam Assembly Elections 2026 | Suspense hangs over alliances in BJP & Congress camps.<p>"We wanted a balance of power in BTR as the Bodoland People’s Front is currently in power of BTC. People could have approached UPPL MLAs if their issues were not addressed by the council. But BJP did not respond to our requests. So we are now left with no option but to fight the elections on our own," he said. </p><p>The UPPL, however, did not spell out whether it will remain in the NDA or not. UPPL at present has a Lok Sabha member and two Rajya Sabha members (supported by BJP). The party has seven MLAs, one of whom, UG Brahma, is a minister in Himanta Biswa Sarma cabinet. </p><p><strong>Bodoland equation</strong></p><p>With a target to form the government for the third straight term, BJP has renewed its alliance with Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and re-inducted BPF, UPPL's rival in BTR. The party declined to have seat sharing pact with UPPL and instead stressed on an understanding between BPF and UPPL, something which Pramod Boro's party considers impractical in BTR. BJP had similarly pushed out BPF ahead of the Assembly elections in 2021, when it stitched a pre-poll alliance with UPPL. </p><p>Both BJP and UPPL was in power of BTC between 2020 and 2025 but lost the polls to BPF in September last year. Both BJP and UPPL had also contested the BTC polls separately. BJP decided to get BPF back on board after its landslide victory in BTC polls and its apparent surge in Bodoland politics, something which upset UPPL.</p><p>Several of UPPL leaders including Pramod Boro were part of efforts that led to signing of the new Bodoland Accord in 2020 that ended four-decades-long insurgency in Bodoland.</p><p>"Bodoland remained totally peaceful during our tenure in BTC till September 2025. But since BPF came back to power, the situation has again became tense and several violent incidents have taken place. BTR is again also witnessing illegal activities like gambling, cattle smuggling and corruption. We will try to highlight these issues and seek the mandate from the people during the Assembly elections," Narzary said. </p><p>Elections for 126-member Assembly is scheduled on April 9.</p>