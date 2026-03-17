Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsassam

Assam Assembly Elections 2026| Snubbed by BJP, NDA ally UPPL announces candidates

The first list figures UPPL president and Rajya Sabha member Pramod Boro, who has been named for Tamulpur constituency.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 08:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 March 2026, 08:00 IST
India NewsBJPAssamIndian PoliticsAssam politicsAssam Assembly Elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us