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Assam Assembly Elections 2026 | Standing in CM's firing line, young Kunki Chowdhury puts up brave fight to wrest Guwahati Central

Kunki Chowdhury returned to Guwahati last year after completing a master's in Education Leadership from the top-ranked University College London.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 09:04 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 09:04 IST
India NewsHimanta Biswa SarmaIndian politcsAssam Assembly Elections 2026

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